Digest (May 5): McCarthy, Trombetta top standings at Laurel Park spring meet

Jockey Trevor McCarthy claimed his third consecutive meet title and trainer Mike Trombetta earned his first since 2015 as Laurel Park closed its 19-day spring stand Sunday. Live racing shifts to Pimlico Race Course for the 12-day Preakness Meet at Pimlico starting Thursday. McCarthy, who turns 25 May 16, finished with 22 victories, 11 more than Horacio Karamanos, who won twice Sunday to pass Jorge Vargas Jr., Sheldon Russell and Julio Correa for second. Trombetta, 52, had no horses entered Sunday but ended with 12 wins to snap Claudio Gonzalez’s streak of four straight meet titles at Laurel. Maryland’s top trainer the past two years, Gonzalez finished second with nine wins.

Men’s college track and field: Johns Hopkins won its sixth straight Centennial Conference championship as the Blue Jays totaled 212.50 points over the three-day event. McDaniel took home five medals to help to an eighth-place finish.

Women’s college track and field: Johns Hopkins won its 10th straight Centennial Conference championship. McDaniel finished 10th.

Men’s college tennis: The 24th-ranked Johns Hopkins men's tennis team beat 30th-ranked Swarthmore, 5-1, to win the program's 13th consecutive Centennial Conference championship.

Women’s college tennis: 14th-ranked Johns Hopkins beat 25th-ranked Swarthmore, 5-0, to claim the program’s 13th consecutive Centennial Conference championship.

College baseball: Sunday’s Centennial Conference tournament championship game between top-seeded Johns Hopkins and third-seeded Haverford was postponed because of rain. The teams will play either today or Tuesday.

Major League Soccer: Luciano Acosta scored, Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and D.C. United (6-3-2) beat Columbus, 3-1, on Saturday night to extend the Crew's losing streak to five games. An own goal by D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid got Columbus (4-6-1) on the board in the 75th minute.

