Digest (March 28): Laurel Park wrapping up winter meet

Live racing returns to Laurel Park with a nine-race card today that kicks off the final weekend of the track's 46-day winter meet. First race post time is 1:10 p.m. Trevor McCarthy , Maryland's leading rider in 2014 and 2016, leads the jockey standings with 50 victories, 23 more than runner-up Victor Carrasco. The title will be the second straight for McCarthy, 24, following Laurel's 2018 fall stand and his seventh overall. McCarthy's biggest win this winter came with Robert LaPenta and Harry Rosenblum's Uncontested in the $250,000 General George (G3) Feb. 16 for trainer Jennifer Patterson. He also leads all jockeys with $1,525,775 in purse earnings. Claudio Gonzalez, 42, has won with seven of his last 16 starters and sits atop the trainer standings with 39 wins and $976,333 in purses earned. Jamie Ness, Jeremiah Englehart and Hugh McMahon share the runner-up spot with 12 wins apiece. Gonzalez is Maryland's two-time defending leading trainer and will formally clinch his fourth straight meet title at Laurel and sixth of the last seven dating back to the 2017 winter-spring meet. It will be his ninth overall meet championship. Laurel Park's 19-day spring meet opens April 5 and races Thursday to Sunday through May 5. There will be no racing Easter Sunday and a special Easter Monday program April 22. The highlight of the spring meet comes April 20 with the Spring Stakes Spectacular program featuring seven stakes worth $750,000 in purses led by the $125,000 Xpressbet Federico Tesio for 3-year-olds and the $125,000 Weber City Miss for 3-year-old fillies. The 11/8-mile Tesio serves as a "Win and In" qualifier for Triple Crown-nominated horses to the 144th Preakness Stakes (G1) May 18, while the 11/16-mile Weber City Miss is a 'Win and In' event for the 95th Black-Eyed Susan (G2) on May 17, both races at legendary Pimlico Race Course.

COLLEGES

Navy's Song named nationalbaseball player of the week

For the third time this season, Navy senior pitcher Noah Song earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball. Song paced Navy to a 5-2 victory over rival Army to start its four Patriot League games this past weekend. Song went seven innings for the complete-game victory and he allowed just two runs on two hits and three walks. As the national leader in strikeouts, Song fanned 13 Black Knights in the victory to continue a run of six straight starts to begin the season with at least 10 strikeouts in a game.

Women's lacrosse: Selena Lasota scored a game-high six goals and Izzy Scane had four goals to lead No. 9 Northwestern (8-3) to a 19-11 victory over visiting Penn State (4-6). Quinn Nicolai had a hat trick for Penn State. The Wildcats have won three in a row.

Track and field: Navy claimed four of the six Patriot League Outdoor Track & Field weekly awards as announced by the conference. Navy sophomore Eric Hughey was selected Patriot League Male Track Athlete of the Week, while junior teammate Regine Tugade was awarded the Female Track Athlete of the Week. Freshmen Hayden Fox and Jadyn Tiracave were named the Male and Female Rookies of the Week, respectively. ... Mount St. Mary's sophomore hurdler Najae Nickerson was named the Northeast Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

— From Sun staff and news services