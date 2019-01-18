Digest (Jan. 18): Jockey Trevor McCarthy returns with wins after spill at Laurel Park

Jockey Trevor McCarthy, in his first mount since being involved in a three-horse spill one week earlier, made a triumphant return to the irons aboard Charlie Biggs' Dancingwithpaynter in Friday's second race at Laurel Park . Trained by Cal Lynch, Dancingwithpaynter ($2.40) dueled with Congrats Graduate through the stretch before edging clear past the eighth pole and surviving a claim of foul by runner-up jockey Richard Chiappe to win by 4¼ lengths as a 1-5 favorite in the $15,000 claimer for older females. The winning time was 1 minute, 42.69 seconds for 1 mile over a sloppy main track. McCarthy, leading rider at Laurel's 2018 calendar year-ending fall meet that preceded the current 2019 winter stand, added a second win Friday aboard Run to Win Stable and Jagger, Inc.'s Rockin Cowboy ($6.80) in Race 7. The 24-year-old McCarthy, Maryland 's leading rider in 2014 and 2016, avoided serious injury when his horse, Tuffy's Way, broke down and caused a chain-reaction collision in the sixth race Jan. 11. McCarthy and fellow riders Horacio Karamanos and Jomar Torres were each taken to the hospital for observation after the spill. Karamanos returned to ride the next day, while Torres remains out but is named in three races today at Laurel.

Et Cetera

UM's Johnson, Watsonset for East-West game

Maryland senior running back Ty Johnson and senior linebacker Tre Watson are set to participate in the 94th East-West Shrine Game today at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., at 3 p.m. The East-West Shrine Game features the best collegiate football all-stars in the country, who are given the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of top representatives from NFL teams. Over 100 players from last year's game signed with professional teams this spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season. Johnson ended his Maryland career third all-time in career all-purpose yards (4,196) and fourth in career rushing yards (2,635) and career kick-return yards (1,194). Watson, a Football Writers Association of America second-team All-American, led the Big Ten in both total tackles (115) and interceptions (five). His five interceptions are tied for seventh nationally and are the most in program history for a linebacker. Also a first-team All-Big Ten selection, Watson averaged 5.9 solo tackles per game, ranking him second in the conference and 13th nationally. He finished the 2018 season by registering at least 10 tackles in seven of his final 10 games, including 15 tackles against both Temple and Iowa .

Field hockey: Katie Bam was promoted to associate head coach at Maryland. Bam, a two-time Olympian and four-time All-American, played for the Terps from 2007 through 2010, spent the 2012 season with the program as a student assistant coach and rejoined the staff as assistant coach for the past two years.

Track and field: Navy's Evelyn Berecz and Clayton Thompson were named Patriot League Female and Male Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, while Chelsey Edwards was named Female Track Athlete of the Week and Chloe Alfieri was selected Female Rookie of the Week.

Varsity boys basketball: St. Frances will host the third annual Charm City vs. Windy City High School Basketball Showcase today. Patterson will play Morgan Park of Chicago at 4 p.m., followed by a matchup between St. Frances and Simeon Academy of Chicago at 6 p.m.

— From Sun staff and news services