Laurel Park will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. with a special first-race post time of noon for Saturday’s 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program of 12 races, including seven stakes and four starter stakes worth $1.02 million in purses.
General admission and parking are free on Maryland Million Day, with valet parking available for $7. For information on reserved seating and dining options, go to laurelpark.com/visitors/maryland-million-reservations
Between live races there will be on-track demonstrations, entertainers and trick riding along with the official Suttler Post Clydesdales of Maryland Million and non-wagering pony races, a Kids Korral on the apron with stick horses, face painting and more, and Maryland Million hat contest on the second-floor clubhouse.
For more information on Maryland Million Day events go to marylandmillion.com
>>Long time Maryland-based trainer Donald Souder, a multiple stakes winner of 255 career races, passed away Oct. 16 at the age of 85. Souder began training in 1979 and bankrolled $3,954,481 in lifetime purse earnings from 3,157 starters. He set career highs with 21 wins in 1997 and $429,281 in purses earned in 2004. His last starter, Wilko’s Goldeneye, ran seventh Oct. 14 during Laurel’s Columbus Day holiday program.
>> Burning Daylight Farms Inc.’s Dothat Dance, who nearly sprung an upset at odds of 35-1 last fall, will be a long shot again as the 6-year-old gelding takes another crack at the $150,000 Maryland Million Classic. The 1 1/8-mile Classic for 3-year-olds and up serves to highlight the 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program, with the Classic carded as Race 10.
A bay son of 1996 Preakness (G1) winner and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) runner-up Louis Quatorze, Dothat Dance drew Post 10 of 11 in the Classic and is listed at 20-1 on the morning line. Horacio Karamanos will ride.
Triathlon: Cockeysville’s Bill Busko competed in the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kona, Hawaii last Sunday. Busko, 55, finished 33rd and was the seventh American finisher in the men’s 55-59 age group. He finished in 10 hours, 56 minutes and 39 seconds among 160 in his division.
This was the 10th time he’s competed in the event. The Dulaney grad qualified this year by winning his age group in Ironman Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada, on Aug. 18h with a 9:58:48 time.
College field hockey: Second-ranked Marylandm (13-2, 5-1 Big Ten) dropped a tight conference match to No. 9 Michigan, 1-0, Friday night at the Wolverines’ Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.
NHL: The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Martin Fehervary from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
Boyd, 26, has recorded 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists) in 61 career games with the Capitals. This season, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward has recorded six points (4 goals, 2 assists) in three games with Hershey. Boyd was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13.
Fehervary, 20, appeared in three games with the Capitals this year. The 6-2, 200-pound rookie defenseman averaged 14:29 TOI per game and recorded a 54.72 shot attempt percentage (29 shot attempts for, 24 against) at five-on-five.
Men’s college soccer: On the outside looking in for a Northeast Conference tournament berth entering Friday’s contest, Mount St. Mary’s hoped to boost their chances against Sacred Heart. But the Pioneers — winless in NEC play coming in — took the early lead but never relented, defeating the Mountaineers by a 3-1 final. The Mount’s record drops to 6-6 (2-2 NEC).
>> First place in the Patriot League standings is up for grabs on Saturday at 8 p.m. as the 22nd-ranked Navy men’s soccer team (11-0-1, 4-0-1 Patriot League) hosts Lehigh (8-4-1, 4-0-1 Patriot League) with both teams tied atop the league standings at 13 points.
College swimming: Sung Lee, Jimmy Hayburn and Max Verheyen each won a pair of individual races, leading Loyola Maryland to a 162-126 victory over Boston College in Friday night’s home opener at Mangione Pool.
Emma Schouten added two race wins for the women, who fell 190-110 to the visiting Eagles.