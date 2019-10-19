>> Burning Daylight Farms Inc.’s Dothat Dance, who nearly sprung an upset at odds of 35-1 last fall, will be a long shot again as the 6-year-old gelding takes another crack at the $150,000 Maryland Million Classic. The 1 1/8-mile Classic for 3-year-olds and up serves to highlight the 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program, with the Classic carded as Race 10.