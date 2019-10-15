Moved in December 2016 to the campus of Goucher College in Towson after two decades in Timonium, the MHBA’s function includes registering Maryland-bred Thoroughbreds to determine eligibility for state-bred races and bonuses. Since 2010, a portion of the money raised from slots at off-track casinos has gone to bolster those bonuses as well as race purses which, in turn, attract quality horses both in and out of Maryland.