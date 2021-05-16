If not for COVID, Rombauer might have been sold. Now, the Fradkins are owners of the 2021 Preakness Stakes winner.

Last March, the Fradkins were preparing to sell Rombauer, who was in Ocala, Florida, at Eddie Woods Stables, in the Ocala Breeders’ Sales for 2-year-olds in training. “We intend to sell all our horses,” said John, who along with Diane entered the race with $517,052 in career earnings. “They’re all aimed for either a yearling sale or a 2-year-old sale. We’ve often had better luck at 2-year-old sales.”