Craig Fravel, the Breeders’ Cup president and chief executive officer since 2011, is moving later this month to become The Stronach Group’s chief executive officer for racing operations. “We’re very fortunate that Craig Fravel is soon to join The Stronach Group in an official capacity,” Rifkin said. “We’re sure Craig will have some good thoughts at the right time that will assist our efforts if we’re fortunate enough to have the facilities that allow for it.”