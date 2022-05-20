Preakness 2022: Interstatedaydream wins 98th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

Reyes Medrano puts the finishing touches on cleaning up the hoses on the merry-go-round in the Pimlico infield. Pimlico Race Course gets ready for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Interstatedaydream, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, won the 98th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Friday.

Insterstatedaydream’s victory in the $250,000 Grade II 1 1/8-mile event for 3-year-old fillies was her second in three starts this year. The winning time was 1:48.73. Meanwhile, Geroux picked up his 38th first-place finish in 2022.

The victory in the traditional race on the eve of the Preakness Stakes came after Geroux placed first in the Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes (G3) with Super Quick earlier in the day.

Interstatedaydream, running from post No. 9, had a 6-1 shot at winning the race. Beguine jumped out in front at the start before Interstatedaydream crept up and separated from the pack down the stretch.

Adare Manor, a betting favorite at 5-2, placed second from post No. 11, followed by Radio Days in third and Divine Huntress in fourth.

The win gives Cox his 89th victory this year and first in the Black-Eyed Susan. The award-winning trainer produced two Triple Crown champions in 2021 — Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality.

Insterstatedaydream’s victory comes after she finished third at the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

This story will be updated.

147th Preakness Stakes

Pimlico Race Course

Saturday, approx. 7:01 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4 (coverage begins at 4 p.m)