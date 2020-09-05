No shot at Triple Crown at Preakness as Authentic upsets Tiz the Law in Kentucky Derby

There will be no shot at a Triple Crown-capping victory at this year’s Preakness Stakes as Authentic upset favored Tiz the Law in a unique Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Authentic, with jockey John Velazquez aboard, went on the lead early in the 146th Kentucky Derby and held off a spirited charge by Belmont-winning Tiz the Law in the stretch.
Normally the second leg of the Triple Crown series, the 145th running of Baltimore’s Preakness Stakes will be the series’ final race this year on Oct. 3.
Authentic was the third choice in the morning line at 8-1. He’s trained by Bob Baffert, who also saddled Thousand Words, who was scratched shortly before the race.
Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance.
America’s longest continuously held sports event took place four months later than usual with only a handful of spectators. The track initially planned to allow 23,000 fans to attend until escalating positivity rates for COVID-19 in Louisville dictated otherwise.
Tiz the Law had won six of seven career starts — his only loss came at Churchill Downs last year — by staying close to the pace and making one big run at the top of the stretch.
145th Preakness Stakes
at Pimlico Race Course
Saturday, Oct. 3
TV: NBC