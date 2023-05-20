2023 Preakness Stakes: Saturday’s race-by-race results

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here are the race-by-race results from Saturday’s program on 2023 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Race 1

$66,600, allow., 3YOs&up, turf, 5 furlongs

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

3, Rock the Boat, Karamanos, 6.00, 2.80, 2.60

2, Tapio, Toledo, 4.40, 5.60

Off: 10:34. Track: firm. Winning time: 56.01. Also ran: Tauber, Monster Mason, Bustinupishardtodo, He’s Orientate, Peruvian Lucky, Bourbon and Ice, Swifty Devil. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $6.60. $1 Superfecta (3-2-10-1) paid $290.00. $1 Superfecta (3-10-2-1) paid $187.30. $1 Trifecta (3-2-10) paid $90.50. $1 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $58.30. Winning breeder: Finale Farm & Mr. & Mrs. D. David Moose. Winning owner: WWCD, LLC. Winning trainer: W. Robert Bailes.

Race 2

$64,600, allow., opt. cl., 3YOs&up, dirt, 1 1/16 mi.

3, Be Better, Toledo, 5.80, 3.00, 2.40

5, Iywaan, Conner, 3.60, 2.80

7, Tate, Bocarchica, 3.80

Off: 11:09. Track: fast. Winning time: 1:42.94. Also ran: Code Runner, Rustya Gfivefifty, Serifos, One Ten, Torch of Truth. Scratched: Rarified Flair. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $7.50. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $11.00. $1 Superfecta (3-5-7-2) paid $441.30. $1 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $53.40. Winning breeder: Repole Stable, Inc. Winning owner: Repole Stable. Winning trainer: Brittany T. Russell.

Race 3

$58,500, mdn., special wgt, 3, 4, 5YOs, turf, 1 1/16 mi.

1, Composer’s Dream, Ortiz Jr., 12.20, 6.00, 4.20

5, Toofareastiswest, Carrasco, 5.60, 4.00

4, Weyhill Road, Gaffalione, 3.80

Off: 11:46. Track: firm. Winning time: 1:42.24. Also ran: Headline News, Langlee Avenue, He’s Got Swapper, Pitagore, Classic Legend, Arrogant Rider, King Joey, Here’s Liam. Scratched: Mustashaar, Silk Prince. $0.50 Pick 3 (3-3/9-1) (3 correct) paid $23.90. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $18.10. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $36.00. $1 Superfecta (1-5-4-9) paid $1,124.80. $1 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $178.20, Winning breeder: Rose Hill Farm & TNIP LLC. Winning owner: Paradise Farms Corp., Staudacher, David and Maxis Stable. Winning trainer: Michael J. Maker.

