2023 Preakness: Every winner from Saturday’s racing program at Pimlico

Here's a recap of every race on Saturday's program on 2023 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Check back here throughout the day for updates. For Friday’s results, click here.
Race 1
A steady, paced start quickly turned into a multi-length victory for Rock the Boat in the day’s first race with a winning time of 56.01 seconds.
The Maryland-bred stallion, jockeyed by Horacio Karamanos, trained by W. Robert Bailes and owned by WWCD, LLC, made his push around the final turn of the five-furlong turf race for 3-year-olds and up. The win paid $6.00 on a $2.00 bet, $2.80 on a $2.00 bet to place and $2.60 on the same bet to show.
Tauber had the strongest jump out of the gate before surrendering an early lead.
Tapio and American Speed finished in a dead heat for second and third place, followed by Tauber and Monster Mason.
