2023 Preakness: Every winner from Saturday’s racing program at Pimlico

A rider exercises a horse on the Pimlico race track at sunrise Friday as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Here’s a recap of every race on Saturday’s program on 2023 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Check back here throughout the day for updates. For Friday’s results, click here.

Race 1

A steady, paced start quickly turned into a multi-length victory for Rock the Boat in the day’s first race with a winning time of 56.01 seconds.

Horacio Karamanos rides Rock the Boat to a win in the first race of 2023 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The Maryland-bred stallion, jockeyed by Horacio Karamanos, trained by W. Robert Bailes and owned by WWCD, LLC, made his push around the final turn of the five-furlong turf race for 3-year-olds and up. The win paid $6.00 on a $2.00 bet, $2.80 on a $2.00 bet to place and $2.60 on the same bet to show.

Tauber had the strongest jump out of the gate before surrendering an early lead.

Tapio and American Speed finished in a dead heat for second and third place, followed by Tauber and Monster Mason.

This story will be updated.