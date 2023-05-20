2023 Preakness: Bob Baffert-trained horse Havnameltdown euthanized after injury during race; jockey hospitalized

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bob Baffert-trained horse and favorite Havnameltdown was euthanized after suffering a catastrophic injury to its left front ankle on the stretch turn in the sixth race of Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

The crash occurred as the horse came around the final turn on the inside and made its way toward the final stretch.

Jockey Luis Saesz, who was thrown from the horse, was taken to a local hospital after being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. He was conscious but complained of lower leg pain.

The last time a horse was euthanized on Preakness Day was in 2016 when two horses were put down.

