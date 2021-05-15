xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
2021 Preakness Stakes: Saturday’s race-by-race results at Pimlico

By
Baltimore Sun
May 15, 2021 1:31 PM

Here are the full race-by-race results from 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course. Check back here throughout the day for updates.

Race 1

Sir Barton Stakes ($100,000; 3-year-olds and up; 1 1/6 miles)

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

1, The King Cheek, Jaime Rodriguez, 10.40, 3.40, 2.40

4, Hozier, Joel Rosario; 2.10, 2.10

5, Romp, Jose L. Ortiz, 2.10

Off at: 10:33. Track condition: Fast. Winning time: 1:42.81. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid. 12.60. $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-2) paid 96.20. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid 25.00. Also ran: 2 - Golden Gulley, 3 - Market Cap. Scratched horses: Dream Big Dreams (Trainer). Winning breeder: Pucker Ridge Farm LLC. Winning owner: Kernan, Jr., Morris E. and Jagger Inc. Winning trainer: Jamie Ness.

Race 2

$61,880; 3-year-olds and up; 1 1/16 miles on turf

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

10, Oceans Map, Jose L. Ortiz, 3.20, 2.40, 2.20

5, Tapwood, Sheldon Russell, 3.60, 3.20

4, Toe Curlin’ Kiss, Angel Cruz, 6.40

Off at: 11:09. Track condition: Firm. Winning time: 1:40.63. $1 Daily Double (1-10) paid 13.50. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid 5.80. $1 Superfecta (10-5-4-8) paid 514.60. $1 Super High Five (10-5-4-8-6) paid 6,415.10. $1 Trifecta (10-5-4) paid 65.50. Also ran: 8 - Crazy Kater, 6 - Artistic Endeavor, 12 - Daddy’s Cozy, 7 - Operative, 3 - Speed Game, 2 - Keeping the Peace, 11 - Bear Treasure. Scratched horses: Josef Is Real (Veterinarian), Unequivocal (Trainer). Winning breeder: Glencrest Farm LLC. Winning owner: Gregory D. Sacco. Winning trainer: Gregory D. Sacco.

Race 3

Chick Lang Stakes ($200,000; 3-year-olds and up; 6 furlongs)

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

2, Mighty Mischief, Ricardo Santana Jr., 5.60, 2.80, 2.40

4, Jaxon Traveler, Irad Ortiz Jr., 2.40, 2.10

3, Hemp, Jevian Toledo, 3.00

Off at: 11:44. Track condition: Fast. Winning time: 1:09.74. $0.50 Pick 3 (1-1/9/10-2; 3 correct) paid 16.80. $1 Daily Double (10-2) paid 5.50. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid 5.30. $1 Superfecta (2-4-3-6) paid 41.80. $1 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid 24.20. Also ran: 6 - Willy Boi, 1 - Palatial Times, 5 - Shackled Love. Winning breeder: Heiligbrodt Racing Stable. Winning owner: Heiligbrodt, L. William and Corinne. Winning trainer: Steven M. Asmussen.

Race 4

$74,932; 3-year-old fillies and mares and up; 1 1/16 miles on turf

Pgm, Horse, Jockey, Win, Place, Show

6, Judi Blue Eyes, J. D. Acosta, 5.80, 4.00, 3.00

12, Out of Sorts, Sheldon Russell, 6.20, 4.80

13, Deciding Vote, Feargal Lynch, 3.80

Off at: 12:20. Track condition: Firm. Winning time: 1:40.50. $0.50 Pick 3 (1/9/10-2-6/8; 3 correct) paid 9.75. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid 14.40. $1 Exacta (6-12) paid 19.10. $1 Superfecta (6-12-13-2) paid 493.00. $1 Super High Five (6-12-13-2-5) paid 661.00. $1 Trifecta (6-12-13) paid 98.60. Also ran: 2 - Liraz, 5 - Good Life Cider, 9 - Pink Pearl, 11 - Vibrancy, 7 - Fionnbharr, 3 - Witty Banter, 10 - Rapidashqueen, 1 - Nokomis, 4 - Double Fireball. Scratched horses: Glamorous Thunder (Veterinarian). Winning breeder: Michael J. Harrison DVM. Winning owner: MCA Racing Stable LLC. Winning trainer: Claudio A. Gonzalez

This article will be updated.

Note: (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

