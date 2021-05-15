2021 Preakness Stakes: ‘Last-second’ entry The King Cheek beats Bob Baffert-trained favorite in opening race | NOTES

You might expect a horse coached by fabled trainer Bob Baffert to claim the first race of Preakness Day.
But a colt entered in the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes at the “last second” Saturday shut up any potential naysayers as he flew across the finish line.
The King Cheek, trained by Jaime Ness, edged Baffert-trained and Grade 2-placed favorite Hozier in the first race of the day at Pimlico Race Course and claimed his first-ever stakes victory. The horse entered the race with 5-1 odds.
The 3-year-old gelding defied unfortunate circumstance — his saddle slipped backward under jockey Jaime Rodriguez around the 3/8 pole, and The King Cheek had never faced a race longer than 7 furlongs before. This one was 1 1/16 miles.
“I was reading the form and when I saw there wasn’t much speed in the race, I told the boss, ‘If he puts us in a good position, I’m just going to let him go,’” Rodriguez said. “He was so comfortable on the backside, and I feel like I had enough horse.”
But he always did know how to turn odds into oats. When Ness claimed The King Cheek for $25,000 on Sept. 30 at the Delaware Stakes, the horse ran terribly against a five-horse shake.
“And now here we are. You just never know,” Ness said.
Hozier, a 3-5 top choice and stablemate with serious Preakness contender Concert Tour, haunted The King Cheek’s heels, even temporarily surpassing the bay gelding entering the home stretch. Ness felt a flicker of worry as Hozier slipped past his horse, but then, The King Cheek “re-engaged” and battled to the front.
“I always thought he was a two-turn horse,” Ness said.
