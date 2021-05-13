xml:space="preserve">
Preakness day 2021 at Pimlico

Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entry Medina Spirit races his shadow as he runs on the Pimlico track during a workout Wednesday morning.
(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

May 13, 2021
The scene at Pimlico leading up to the running of the Preakness Stakes.
Pimlico Race Course
A horse gallops on the track at Pimlico Race Course as horses prepare for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes.
A horse gallops on the track at Pimlico Race Course as horses prepare for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course will host the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday.
Pimlico Race Course will host the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entry Medina Spirit races his shadow as he runs on the Pimlico track during a workout Wednesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness entry Medina Spirit is bathed following a walk on the Pimlico track during workouts Tuesday morning.
Preakness entry Medina Spirit is bathed following a walk on the Pimlico track during workouts Tuesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
