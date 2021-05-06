xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Pimlico prepares for the 147th Preakness and a makeover |...

Socially distanced chairs are in place for many of the 10,000 race goers allowed to attend the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Pimlico prepares for the 147th Preakness and a makeover | PHOTOS

May 06, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pimlico prepares for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes.
Spectators revel in 2021 Derby Day at Pimlico
Two of a number of doors are locked shut as spectators watch the seventh race during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Two of a number of doors are locked shut as spectators watch the seventh race during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Matt Pullifrone, 17 of Parkville holds up Addison Dietz, 8, who wears a jockey's play outfit while she peers over the wall of the winners circle during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Matt Pullifrone, 17 of Parkville holds up Addison Dietz, 8, who wears a jockey's play outfit while she peers over the wall of the winners circle during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
2021 Derby Day at Pimlico
Theodore Robb of Owings Mills holds his winning ticket for the sixth race during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Theodore Robb of Owings Mills holds his winning ticket for the sixth race during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Cassandra Robb and husband Theodore Robb of Owings Mills cheer the sixth race in which they won the try box during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Cassandra Robb and husband Theodore Robb of Owings Mills cheer the sixth race in which they won the try box during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Taking in the races
From left, Stephen Kleeman, brother Terry Kleeman, Larry Albin and Scott Weiner have attended Pimlico since 1972, sit together during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
From left, Stephen Kleeman, brother Terry Kleeman, Larry Albin and Scott Weiner have attended Pimlico since 1972, sit together during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
2021 Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course
Spectators lounge during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course.
Spectators lounge during Derby Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Yolanda Jiggetts, executive director of Park Heights Renaissance
Yolanda Jiggetts, executive director of Park Heights Renaissance, is among those who see this year's Preakness as heralding a new phase of the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course.
Yolanda Jiggetts, executive director of Park Heights Renaissance, is among those who see this year's Preakness as heralding a new phase of the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Pimlico sunset
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15.
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico sunset
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands at Pimlico Race Course.
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands at Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Socially distanced chairs are in place for many of the 10,000 race goers allowed to attend the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
Socially distanced chairs are in place for many of the 10,000 race goers allowed to attend the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Socially distanced chairs are in place for many of the 10,000 race goers allowed to attend the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Socially distanced chairs are in place for many of the 10,000 race goers allowed to attend the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico sunset
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes.
The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15.
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness preparations
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15.
Preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness preparations
Exercise riders work out on the track at Pimlico as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15.
Exercise riders work out on the track at Pimlico as preparations are underway for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness preparations
Horses are washed at the Receiving Barn at Pimlico Race Course the week before the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes.
Horses are washed at the Receiving Barn at Pimlico Race Course the week before the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement