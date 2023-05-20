NOTICE

By continuing to use this website, you agree to our updated Subscriber Terms and Conditions and Terms of Service, as updated on 5/1/23

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson )

2023 Preakness: Bruno Mars, other artists perform at Pimlico | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Superstar R&B performer and Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars headlines a show on Saturday after the 148th Preakness Stakes.

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson )

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

Spectators dance to a DJ at Preakness Live.

Spectators dance to a DJ at Preakness Live. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Preakness

People in the infield listen to a DJ during Preakness day festivities at Pimlico Race Course.

People in the infield listen to a DJ during Preakness day festivities at Pimlico Race Course. (Leeann Adams/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement