A rider exercises a horse on the Pimlico race track at sunrise Friday as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races.

A rider exercises a horse on the Pimlico race track at sunrise Friday as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Day | PHOTOS

Highlights from Friday and Saturday events at Pimlico Race Course running up to the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Pimlico sunrise

Bob Baffert, Gustavo Delgado

Horse trainer Bob Baffert is greeted by Gustavo Delgado Sr. and Gustavo Delgado Jr. outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races.

Horse trainer Bob Baffert is greeted by Gustavo Delgado Sr. and Gustavo Delgado Jr. outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Pimlico sunrise

Gustavo Delgado Sr.

Horse trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. looks at Kentucky Derby winner Mage outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races.

Horse trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. looks at Kentucky Derby winner Mage outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as horses are readied for Preakness Weekend races. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Bob Baffert, Gustavo Delgado

Horse trainers Bob Baffert and Gustavo Delgado talk outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as Kentucky Derby winner Mage is bathed.

Horse trainers Bob Baffert and Gustavo Delgado talk outside the Stakes Barn at Pimlico Friday morning as Kentucky Derby winner Mage is bathed. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

