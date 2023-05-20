NOTICE

By continuing to use this website, you agree to our updated Subscriber Terms and Conditions and Terms of Service, as updated on 5/1/23

Shawn Millin poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Shawn Millin poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

2023 Preakness: Fashion, hats and celebrities | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Maryland's biggest horse race brings out the fun and fashionable for the 148th Preakness Stakes.

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Shawn Millin poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Shawn Millin poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Dawn Moore, the First Lady of Maryland during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday May 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Dawn Moore, the First Lady of Maryland during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday May 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Erika Traquel of Baltimore, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Erika Traquel of Baltimore, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Tiffany Brooks, left, and Sherlyn David, both of Towson at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday.

Tiffany Brooks, left, and Sherlyn David, both of Towson at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday.

Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

From left, Shawn Millin, Maria Sobus, Monica White, Tara Harrison, Deanna McCray-James, and Nadine Finigan-Carr pose at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

From left, Shawn Millin, Maria Sobus, Monica White, Tara Harrison, Deanna McCray-James, and Nadine Finigan-Carr pose at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Megan Rivers, with WBAL-TV poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Megan Rivers, with WBAL-TV poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Keisha McClain steadies her hat in a gust of wind during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday.

Keisha McClain steadies her hat in a gust of wind during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Peyton Chaney of Washington, DC sits with Jordan Bonardi of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Peyton Chaney of Washington, DC sits with Jordan Bonardi of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Jojo Georgelis of Lutherville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stake.

Jojo Georgelis of Lutherville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stake. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Anita Edwards of Burtonsville, left, and Terri Richards of Olney at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Anita Edwards of Burtonsville, left, and Terri Richards of Olney at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Sophia Webdell looks at sister Mia Webdell of Monrovia, left, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

Sophia Webdell looks at sister Mia Webdell of Monrovia, left, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

April Divahstyles, left, and Erika Traquel of Baltimore look at photos at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

April Divahstyles, left, and Erika Traquel of Baltimore look at photos at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

From left, Sonya O'Shea, Julie Philips and Wendy Laurence of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

From left, Sonya O'Shea, Julie Philips and Wendy Laurence of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

From left, Wendy Laurence, Julie Philips and Sonya O'Shea of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday.

From left, Wendy Laurence, Julie Philips and Sonya O'Shea of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement