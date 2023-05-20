2023 Preakness: Fashion, hats and celebrities | PHOTOS

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Shawn Millin poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Dawn Moore, the First Lady of Maryland during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday May 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Erika Traquel of Baltimore, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Tiffany Brooks, left, and Sherlyn David, both of Towson at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico From left, Shawn Millin, Maria Sobus, Monica White, Tara Harrison, Deanna McCray-James, and Nadine Finigan-Carr pose at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Megan Rivers, with WBAL-TV poses at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Keisha McClain steadies her hat in a gust of wind during the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Peyton Chaney of Washington, DC sits with Jordan Bonardi of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Jojo Georgelis of Lutherville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stake. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Anita Edwards of Burtonsville, left, and Terri Richards of Olney at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Sophia Webdell looks at sister Mia Webdell of Monrovia, left, at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Veronica Sniscak of Marriottsville at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico April Divahstyles, left, and Erika Traquel of Baltimore look at photos at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico From left, Sonya O'Shea, Julie Philips and Wendy Laurence of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)Advertisement2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico From left, Wendy Laurence, Julie Philips and Sonya O'Shea of Baltimore at the 99th running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)