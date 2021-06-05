What to know about the 153rd Belmont Stakes

Since then, that guidance has been relaxed and organizers have released some more tickets, but they still expect about 11,000 people. (The Belmont’s attendance record of 120,139 was set in 2004, when Birdstone denied Smarty Jones a Triple Crown sweep.) Proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required, and masks are mandatory only for unvaccinated guests. There are no general admission tickets, and socially distanced seating is limited to reserved seats and hospitality areas (some sections are designated for vaccinated people only). Belmont’s signature backyard picnic area — usually covered with blankets and camping chairs — will instead be filled with picnic tables that were sold in groups of six at more than $100 each.