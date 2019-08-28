Baltimore legislator Nick Mosby asks Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate horse racing panel

Critics took issue with why the commission has not held the jockey club accountable for how it has spent subsidies from the slots-funded Racetrack Facility Renewal Account. The law allows the commission to recoup the grants if the company does not spend the money according to a spending plan and timeline — which the commission never approved. The commission has recently delayed awarding $4.4 million for Laurel Park until the company submits a new plan, a move Stronach cannot make until negotiations over the future of Pimlico are resolved. The Democrat points out in the letter that the jockey club has not completed a barn at Laurel Park three years after the commission awarded the company $1.7 million from the renewal account.