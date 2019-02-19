Mayor blasts Pimlico owners after they propose horse racing 'super track' in Laurel, not Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is blasting the owners of the Pimlico Race Track after the company urged construction of a ‘super track’ for horse racing in Laurel, not Baltimore.

In a letter sent Friday to Gov. Larry Hogan and legislative leaders, Pugh urged state leaders to reject the Stronach Group’s efforts to emphasize horse-racing at Laurel. She argued the track’s Canadian owners would be happy to leave the Pimlico Race Course — home to the Preakness Stakes — as nothing more than a “fenced-in vacant lot.”

“Certainly, before throwing away the racing tradition of the Preakness Stakes, the annual Super Bowl of Baltimore City, and a generator of significant revenue for Maryland, [the Stronach Group] should be required to demonstrate that they have the bandwidth to create their recently announced ‘super track,’” Pugh wrote. “Their company is in disarray, with father, daughter and now granddaughter suing one another in multiple law suits.”

The mayor argued “allowing a wealthy family from another country to use Maryland tax money for a racetrack to have as their anchor for the development of their 300-acre site in Laurel would be a travesty.”

The company responded in a statement that Stronach is “extremely disappointed with Mayor Pugh’s recent letter” and said its “Racing and Gaming business is strong and getting stronger.”

Baltimore lawmakers have introduced legislation trying to require the track owners to meet with city and state officials to come up with a plan to move forward on an ambitious redevelopment proposal of Pimlico Race Track drawn up by the Maryland Stadium Authority. The stadium authority proposal envisions a multi-use development at Pimlico — including the race track but also other entertainment options, shops and homes — at a cost of more than $400 million.

But the Stronach Group has been reluctant to invest in Pimlico, focusing instead on expanding and improving Laurel Park, a track in Anne Arundel County it also owns.

In a letter sent to Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch on Feb. 8, Stronach Chief Operating Officer Tim Ritvo urged creation of a single “super track” serving as the “premier venue for major racing events” in Laurel, not Baltimore.

“Operating under the very reasonable assumption that a public investment of more than $400 million in a completely new Pimlico is unlikely, it is clear that a super track at Laurel Park and an affiliated training track at Bowie are the best and most logical options,” Ritvo wrote.

Ritvo wrote that a $120 million Laurel “super track” redevelopment would not need additional state investment because the company could use existing budget allocations for racetrack improvement capital projects.

“Ultimately, a newly renovated Laurel Park is in the best interest of racing and the State of Maryland as a whole,” Ritvo wrote.

Even so, Ritvo pledged, the Stronach Group would “remain steadfastly committed to the communities surrounding Pimlico, Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.”

It is disingenuous for them to say they would invest in Pimlico when they have 300 acres at their Laurel location to develop around a promised ‘super track.' — Mayor Catherine Pugh about the Stronach Group, owners of Pimlico Race Course

In Pugh’s letter, the mayor said those promises ring hollow.

“It is disingenuous for them to say they would invest in Pimlico when they have 300 acres at their Laurel location to develop around a promised ‘super track,’” she wrote. “We should not trust, and we should certainly verify.”

In recent weeks, Baltimore officials have been urging lawmakers to move forward with plans for a complete rebuild of the Pimlico course. The president of the Baltimore Development Corp. told a meeting of Baltimore city and county lawmakers last month that rebuilding Pimlico Race Course would likely require an investment of at least $125 million for infrastructure by Baltimore taxpayers — but could spur $700 million in additional development in the area.

The 148-year-old track in Park Heights is the home of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

City boosters see the event as part of Baltimore’s rich history and potentially a major economic contributor to one of the city’s poorer neighborhoods, if the track were overhauled.

