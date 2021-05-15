xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

May 15, 2021
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness 2021
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes.
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness Stakes 2021
Jockeys parade toward the starting gate for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.
Jockeys parade toward the starting gate for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes. (Karl Merton Ferron)
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Rombauer wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes with jockey Flavien Prat at the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Rombauer wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes with jockey Flavien Prat at the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Rombauer (6), ridden by Flavien Prat crosses in victory during the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Rombauer (6), ridden by Flavien Prat crosses in victory during the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. 05.15.21.
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. 05.15.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course
Rombauer (6), ridden by Flavien Prat gets a pat from the jockey after winning the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021.
Rombauer (6), ridden by Flavien Prat gets a pat from the jockey after winning the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
