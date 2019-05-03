2019 Preakness: Pimlico officials ban new items for race attendees

Peckish Preakness Stakes attendees should plan to eat ahead of the race this year if they wish to avoid lines at food stations.

Event officials have released an updated list of items that are strictly forbidden on Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness days at the Pimlico Race Course. Most noticeably, the list included a new ban on bringing outside food of any kind.

Outside beverages have been banned in previous years. Last year the food ban was extended to the infield, but not the grandstand. Other new bans this year include flying disks or Frisbees, drones, water bladders and oversized carrying devices.

It’s a far cry from the days when Preakness InfieldFest attendees could bring their own alcohol into Pimlico. That practice was banned by the Maryland Jockey Club in 2009 — a decision some have credited with taming the infield’s debauchery, even if just slightly.

The Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 18. You can learn more about it here.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed