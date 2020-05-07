Landmark plan to preserve Preakness Stakes in Baltimore will become law without governor’s signature

A $389 million deal to rebuild the historic — but dilapidated — Pimlico Race Course and keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore will become law without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.
The plan had sailed through the state House and Senate earlier this year. But it was not certain until Thursday whether it would survive or be vetoed by Hogan, who expressed reservations about approving new spending because of the economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 health crisis
Last October, the city of Baltimore and the owners of the nearly 150-year-old race track came up with a way to keep the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in the city.
The agreement was the political equivalent of a longshot. During the 2019 General Assembly session, The Stronach Group — owner of Pimlico and the Laurel Park track, about 30 miles away — had unsuccessfully sought bond funding to begin creating a so-called “supertrack” at Laurel, a project that could have sidelined Pimlico.
The October deal instead preserved both tracks — a victory for Baltimore — but required General Assembly approval.
The plan’s advocates — including Baltimore representatives, Stronach and the state’s thoroughbred industry — argued that the plan would not only preserve the Preakness at its longtime home, but would do so by tapping into existing funds for racing rather than new expenditures.