Gov. Wes Moore selects members for new authority tasked with overseeing Maryland’s horse racing industry

As horse racing in Maryland traverses an uncertain future — including the ongoing need to renovate the state’s dilapidated racetracks — a new authority will be tasked with overseeing the industry.

Created by a state law passed this spring, the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority began to take shape Friday as Democratic Gov. Wes Moore selected his five appointments to the nine-member authority.

Moore picked Greg Cross, an attorney with Venable LLP who has experience in the racing industry, as the authority’s chair. Cross represented the state in 2009, when the then-owner of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Laurel Park and the Preakness Stakes (Magna Entertainment) filed for bankruptcy, He has also represented horse breeding farms, according to a news release from the governor.

“Greg Cross is the leader we need in this critical position,” Moore said in a statement. “He has helped Maryland racing navigate challenging times in the past and has played a key role in the development and implementation of racing legislation in recent years — he is the right person to hit the ground running and help us chart a path forward.”

Mary Tydings and Jeff Hargrave were also appointed by the governor to the authority. Tydings recently retired from Russell Reynolds Associates, an executive search firm, and has personal ties to horse racing; her uncle, John Schapiro, owned Laurel Park for decades until he sold it in 1984. Hargrave, a Baltimore native, is the founder and president of Mahogany Inc., a commercial construction firm.

The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Horse Breeders Association each submitted two nominees to the governor, who selected one from each list: Alan Foreman, one of the horsemen’s picks, and Rooney, nominated by the breeders.

Foreman is the general counsel for the horsemen’s association and has represented the racing industry in negotiations concerning the future of Pimlico and Laurel Park.

Rooney is a former U.S. representative from Florida who is the president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.\

In addition to Moore’s selections, the authority will have four other voting members. Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore and Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County, both Democrats, will each make an appointment. A representative each from the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Economic Development Corp. will also be on the authority.

Moore also named three nonvoting members who, as detailed in the law creating the authority, must live near a particular racetrack or training center: Joe Franco (who lives near Laurel Park), Nicole Earle (Pimlico) and Gavin Stokes (Bowie training center).

The Maryland Racing Commission will also pick one nonvoting member.

The racing authority comes into existence at a sensitive time for the industry, as there has been nationwide concern around horse deaths. In particular, 12 horses have died this spring at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, prompting racing to be moved from the track.

There is also the matter of improving one or both of the Maryland’s premier but dilapidated racetracks, Laurel Park and Pimlico. In 2020, the General Assembly passed a law with a goal of using $375 million in state funds to renovate each, but those projects have stalled and no physical improvements have been made at either venue. Now, it is likely that only Pimlico will be renovated, but the upgrades remain without a timeline.

By Dec. 1, the new authority must deliver to the General Assembly an update on the racetrack renovation projects. That report will also review the “best practices” for racing operating models (1/ST currently operates racing in the state), as well as explore possible locations for establishing a thoroughbred training facility. That facility could complement a single track hosting live racing, as opposed to the two that are currently operating.

