Four Baltimore mayors press black caucus to help keep Preakness in city, block bill benefiting Laurel Park

Baltimore continued its full-court press to preserve Pimlico Race Course and keep the Preakness Stakes in the city on Thursday, as current and former mayors lobbied the state’s black lawmakers to join the cause.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and three former mayors — Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Martin O’Malley and Kurt Schmoke — urged members of the Legislative Black Caucus to help block legislation that would enable the owners of Pimlico to accelerate its plans for a “super track” at Laurel Park.

Pugh and others fear that if the Stronach Group gets the state’s help in issuing bonds using state money for the work at Laurel Park, it will result in the relocation of the Preakness Stakes from Baltimore to Laurel.

The mayors compared the potential loss of the horse race to the Baltimore Colts football team leaving town in 1984 and the cancellation of the proposed Red Line train project in 2015.

“This is a big threat to our city,” Pugh said at a meeting of the Legislative Black Caucus in Annapolis on Thursday morning. “This is the second jewel of the Triple Crown. You don’t hear Louisville talking about moving the Kentucky Derby. You don’t hear about the Belmont moving.”

The Stronach Group, which did not participate in the meeting, issued a statement: “We appreciate that the future of Pimlico and Preakness is a passionate topic, and it’s not surprising that those who have led the City over the years feel the passion and contributed to the conversation. As we have said repeatedly, we are open to discussions with the City leadership to seek solutions. But to date, we have not seen a plan from the City or State on how to pay for it.”

Pugh said Baltimore officials had been in discussions with the Stronach Group, and previously thought they had worked out a deal to keep the Preakness in Baltimore, though she declined to provide details.

After that deal appeared to fall apart, Pugh filed a lawsuit against the Stronach Group this week, seeking to block any move of the Preakness and prevent the company from using state bonds to finance renovations at Laurel Park. The bonds would be issued by the Maryland Economic Development Corp. and paid back from the state’s Racetrack Facilities Renewal Fund, which gets its money from a portion of slot machine proceeds.

Stronach Group officials have requested the bill as a way to fulfill its vision for a “super track” at Laurel that could attract a broader clientele and perhaps a big-name race such as the Breeders’ Cup. Stronach officials have made clear that they are not interested in investing large amounts of money at Pimlico, the aging track in northwest Baltimore that hosts the Preakness Stakes, the second race in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The black caucus has 57 members — about 30 percent of the legislature — and therefore would be a significant ally to the city if they join forces. The black caucus did not make a decision on Thursday morning, electing to have its legislative review subcommittee consider the matter before bringing it to a vote of the full caucus.

Some caucus members — especially those from Baltimore — were aligned with the Baltimore mayors.

“I don’t know how anyone can support this legislation,” said Del. Cheryl Glenn, chairwoman of Baltimore’s House delegation. She said the loss of the Preakness would be akin to a meteor striking Park Heights, a neighborhood surrounding the track.

Sen. Antonio Hayes, chairman of Baltimore’s Senate delegation, said it’s inappropriate for a private company to use state money “to rob a neighborhood that has long been neglected.”

Other lawmakers from different parts of the state asked for more information about the Pimlico and Park Heights neighborhoods surrounding the track, and how they would be affected by the loss of the Preakness.

The mayors have another group of allies with Baltimore County’s state delegates, who are expected to sign a letter Thursday supporting the city’s efforts to keep the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. Several Baltimore City and Baltimore County lawmakers who are not members of the black caucus observed Thursday morning’s meeting.

Rawlings-Blake said that the black caucus was meeting in a room where lawmakers gather to find solutions to problems, not to allow “foreign companies to use state money to pit one jurisdiction against another.”

Schmoke, now the president of the University of Baltimore, said there doesn’t have to be a choice between Laurel and Pimlico. Both can thrive, he said.

“The Preakness is a unique entity and there’s still an opportunity for the group to upgrade, if it wishes, Laurel. But the Preakness is so unique,” he said.

Schmoke said if lawmakers can put the legislation that would benefit Laurel on hold, then it would give Baltimore officials time to negotiate with the Stronach Group.

O’Malley was dramatic in his remarks, describing a city whose residents have survived “invasion, bombardment, hard times, fires, floods, and of late have been a people who have had to suffer, time and again, the political hurts of having things that are very valuable to them taken away.”

O’Malley said the Stronach Group, through its legislation, is setting the city up to be “robbed” of a valuable asset.

“I can’t imagine another more important asset that could be dug up and taken away from the people of Baltimore,” the former governor said. “Unless there’s an ability to relocate the Inner Harbor to Laurel, too.”

