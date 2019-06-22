Top 10 Kentucky Derby contenders

Too close to call?

Take your pick: Dortmund, American Pharoah or American Pharoah, Dortmund.

Both are beyond worthy favorites for the Kentucky Derby in less than three weeks. And who knows? By post time they could wind up as co-favorites.

For now, the here's the verdict: In a photo finish, it's big, bold, unbeaten Dortmund over his swift, smooth-striding stablemate American Pharoah.

Dortmund is No. 1 in the Associated Press' final Run to the Roses Top 10 Derby contenders, and ends up going wire to wire in the weekly rankings. Here's how the rest of AP's Top 10 shapes up.