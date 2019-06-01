The 129th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

Smarty Jones arrived at Pimlico Race Course in 2004 as the first undefeated Kentucky Derby champion since Seattle Slew in 1977. The horse left with a record 11 1/2-length victory in the 129th Preakness Stakes and designs on winning horse racing's first Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978. California Chrome, this year's Derby winner, arrived in Baltimore this week with his share of fanfare after a Kentucky Derby victory that boosted the chestnut colt's record this season to 4-0. But Smarty Jones, who was 7-0 before winning the Preakness in 2004 and had just appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, captivated horse racing fans unlike any horse since. Take a look back at pictures from his historic race -- and some of the scene that day at Pimlico -- 10 years ago.