Pick your favorite Preakness hat
We're picking favorite Preakness hats through the years by category, and we're down to the finals -- pink-and-white floral vs. stately chartreuse. Pick the best of the best in our first poll through race day, and see who won in each of our nine categories. Still looking for a place to buy a hat? Here's our list of local hat shops. InfieldFest concerts Infield party scene Celebrities Fashion Bikini contest Also see: VIDEOS | Your #PREAKNESS PHOTOS | ALL GALLERIES
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad