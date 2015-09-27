Racing against more seasoned timber competitors, Magalen O. Bryant's Lea Von pulled a modest upset Saturday when he drew clear to a 31/4-length victory in Shawan Downs' featured $25,000 Legacy Chase in Hunt Valley. Peace Fire finished second, a length ahead of third-place finisher Certain Swagger. Grinding Speed, previously unbeaten this year and coming off his second Virginia Gold Cup win, finished fourth. Kieran Norris placed Lea Von in midpack through the early going of the 31/8-mile timber race and made a strong late move that carried him to a clear-cut victory in 6 minutes, 12.20 seconds on firm turf. Lea Von, trained by Doug Fout, earned his second victory of the year, after a maiden win at the Willowdale Steeplechase on May 10. The 6-year-old Purim gelding finished third behind Grinding Speed in the My Lady's Manor. Michael Wharton's Grinding Speed followed the pace and moved up to second at one point in the late going but was unable to keep pace with the top three.