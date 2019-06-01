Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Sports Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby contenders

With the Kentucky Derby less than a month away (May 7), Baltimore Sun staff reporter Childs Walker, who will be in Louisville for the race, takes a look at the top contenders. Can a horse emerge to become a Triple Crown candidate like American Pharoah last year?

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°