Kentucky Derby contenders

It’s hard to fathom another horse as the Derby favorite. Despite persistent questions about his physical tools, this Doug O’Neill-trained colt is undefeated in seven starts, won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and easily bested another prospective Derby favorite, Mohaymen, in the Florida Derby. Three-year-old contenders race so infrequently that it’s hard to peg the potential superstars with confidence, but Nyquist has answered every question to date. His tactical speed should serve him well in a 20-horse field.
Odds: 3-1
This Steve Asmussen-trained colt is another contender with tactical speed, and he comes in with the cleanest resume of any horse other than Nyquist, having won the Louisiana Derby on March 26 and the Risen Star on February 20. But a six-week pre-Derby layoff will raise the biggest questions about him. No horse has ever gone straight from the Louisiana Derby to Churchill Downs and won the big race.
With the Kentucky Derby less than a month away (May 7), Baltimore Sun staff reporter Childs Walker, who will be in Louisville for the race, takes a look at the top contenders. Can a horse emerge to become a Triple Crown candidate like American Pharoah last year?