Kentucky Derby contenders

Garry Jones / AP

This Steve Asmussen-trained colt is another contender with tactical speed, and he comes in with the cleanest resume of any horse other than Nyquist, having won the Louisiana Derby on March 26 and the Risen Star on February 20. But a six-week pre-Derby layoff will raise the biggest questions about him. No horse has ever gone straight from the Louisiana Derby to Churchill Downs and won the big race.