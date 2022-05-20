Best of Preakness Week 2022 | PHOTOS

Preakness 2020 Retired racehorse Bennie Y Benny (left) stands with outrider Kat Melville as horses work out early Friday on the Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness 2020 Yonar Ortiz Jr. (13) shows a tour group how jockeys use an Equicizer to prepare for racing at Pimlico Race Course. Ortiz, the son of a jockey, currently races ponies but plans to move on to bigger horses when he is 16. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCreative Minister Trainer Kenny McPeek introduces Preakness entry Creative Minister to a tour group at the Pimlico Race Course Friday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCreative Minister Preakness entrant Creative Minister looks toward the fillie entrant Secret Oath as the pair were getting post-workout bathes to the Pimlico Race Course Thursday morning in preparation for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementD. Wayne Lukas Trainer D. Wayne Lukas stands in the Stakes Barn at the Pimlico track Wednesday as preparations are underway for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementKenny McPeek Trainer Kenny McPeek holds Preakness contender Creative Minister as he is bathed following the Thursday morning workout on the Pimlico track. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico predawn Horses in the Stakes Barn are prepared for a workout before sunrise Wednesday in preparation for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOscar Quevedo Exercise rider Oscar Quevedo sits beside D. Wayne Lukas’ horse Riff after he worked out Preakness contender Secret Oath in preparation for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness week 2022 Horses work out on the Pimlico track early Tuesday as preparations for this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes are underway. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness contender Simplification Four-year-old Lovely Brown meets Preakness contender Simplification with the assistance of the horse’s owner Tami Bobo. Brown was on a tour of the Pimlico track with her mother Crystal on Tuesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementEpicenter Kentucky Derby runner up and Preakness favorite Epicenter gets a bath after arriving at Pimlico Race Track Tuesday afternoon to prepare for this weekend’s 147th Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico fox A fox stands on the Pimlico track early Wednesday as horses begin to work out in preparation for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness Week 2022 Katie Mychailyszyn, center, holds her daughter, Norah Mychailyszyn while watching horses on practice runs at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, M.D. on May 18, 2022, ahead of the Preakness Stakes on May, 21, 2022. (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPimlico sunrise Horses work out on the Pimlico track early Wednesday in preparation for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness 2020 Homes along W. Belvedere Avenue are seen outside of turn two of the Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness Week 2022 An exercise rider and horse run the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, M.D. on May 18, 2022, ahead of the Preakness Stakes on May, 21, 2022. (VINCENT ALBAN/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPreakness Week 2022 A worker washes Beguine, a Filly race horse set to run in the Black Eyed Susan Race, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, M.D. on May 18, 2022, ahead of the Preakness Stakes on May, 21, 2022. (VINCENT ALBAN/The Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementEpicenter Kentucky Derby runner up and Preakness favorite Epicenter arrives at Pimlico Race Track Tuesday afternoon to prepare for this weekend’s 147th Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)