Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Jockey: Joel Rosario Trainer: Claude "Shug" McGaughey Owners: Phipps Stable and Stuart Janney III Last race: Won Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths on May 4. Dam: Lady Liberty; Sire: Malibu Moon Earnings: $2,335,850 Of note: Has won his last five races and will likely be at least an even-money favorite in Saturday's Preakness. Comment: Best horse, worst post position. Will need Rosario to prove again he's one of the better riders in the race -- and world. If he gets his lane, he'll win.