Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Jockey Gustav Dahl, far right, winner of the first race, "The 106th Running of My Lady's Manor Steeplechase," on the horse, EBANOUR (IRE), owned by Irvin S. Naylor, trails behind two thirds of the way through. At far left is jockey Kieran Norris riding AERO (#3) owned by Alfred C. Griffin, Jr. In the center is jockey Jody Petty riding ORGANISATEUR (#9), owned by Rose Hill. My Lady's Manor Steeplechase Races were held at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike to benefit Ladew Gardens.