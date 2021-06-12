(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports Dulaney at Catonsville boys' lacrosse, Class 4A North Section I final | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Jun 11, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Comets boys' lacrosse host Dulaney Lions in the MPSSAA Class 4A North Section I championship game (Karl Merton Ferron) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets midfielder Tyler Mikalaski (9) shoots past Dulaney Lions long-stick midfielder Drew Dannenfelser as defenseman Jack Zeidler (right) watches goalkeeper Scott Grimm (13) make a save during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets attackman Byron Newman(11) reacts after scoring against the Dulaney Lions during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets midfield/face-off specialist Nathan Wess battles Dulaney Lions midfielder William Bush for the ball which goes above his helmet during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets (11) protects the ball with his head long enough for his head coach to call a timeout while Dulaney Lions defensemen Leo Hale (21) and Jack Zeidler (15) defend near their goal during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) saves a shot by Dulaney Lions attackman William "Liam" Holman (5) who shoots between defensemen James Azbill (15), Jack Krug (31) and John Gorski (20) during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final After saving a shot, Catonsville Comets goalkeeper Brian Ruppel battles between Dulaney Lions attackmen William "Liam" Holman (5) (left) and Braeden Colegrove after retrieving the ball during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Dulaney Lions goalkeeper Scott Grimm watches Catonsville Comets midfielder Eric Kaplan (8) shoot behind defenseman Thomas Sheggrud during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Dulaney Lions goalkeeper Scott Grimm saves a shot by Catonsville Comets midfielder Eric Kaplan (8) while guarded by defenseman Thomas Sheggrud (22) during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets midfielder Tyler Mikalaski (9) watches midfielder Eric Kaplan check Dulaney Lions midfielder Colby Betterton (11) who loses the ball during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dulaney at Catonsville, Class 4A North Section I final Catonsville Comets midfielder Eric Kaplan checks Dulaney Lions midfielder Colby Betterton (11) who loses the ball during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement