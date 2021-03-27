(Karl Merton Ferron) High School sports Sports Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Mar 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement John Carroll (Bel Air) take the St. Frances Panthers into overtime and scores a major upset in the BCL championship game (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Jaiden Jakubowski (13) watches forward/center Cesar Tchilombo haul down St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Khyrie Staten, fouling him during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots forward/center Cesar Tchilombo (15) hauls down St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Khyrie Staten, fouling him during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS St. Frances Academy Panthers head coach Nicholas Myles during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Jeannot Basima (22) helps guard against the layup as John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Terry Long Jr. grabs the ball as St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Elijah Davis tries to shoot during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS Down by three points, St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Jahnathan Lamothe charges into John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Jeannot Basima (22), which waves off the basket during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Jahnathan Lamothe (5) and John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard TJ Vaughn (0) watch guard Jeannot Basima dive onto the loose ball, beating guard Elijah Davis (2) to gain possession during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Byron Ireland (13) drains a three point basket over John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard TJ Vaughn to tie the game as time expires during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS St. Frances Academy Panthers forward Derik Queen (22) looks up at a loose ball following a missed shot as John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Jalen Bryant (5) reacts below guard Jeannot Basima as the overtime ends during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS The John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots rush to the court after defeating the St. Frances Academy Panthers during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Khyrie Staten looks over as the championship trophy is set down for the John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots who pulled off a stunning upset during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Undefeated St. Frances Academy vs John Carroll in boys' BCL championship | PHOTOS John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots guard Jalen Bryant (5) hoists the championship trophy as the team celebrate beating the undefeated St. Frances Academy Panthers during the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League championship game at Calvert Hall College High School Fri., March 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Advertisement