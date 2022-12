Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11

Parkville Knights' Caron Smith (5) launches a three point basket above Dwain Worsley while Calvert Hall Cardinals' Paul Arauwou (20) and Brendan Johnson (21) defend during the first quarter of a varsity boys' basketball matchup at Calvert Hall College High School's Coach Tuch Court Friday., Dec. 9, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)