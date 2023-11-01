Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers defender/midfielder Malia Hydes (25) shoots near defender/midfielder Chloe Strohecker (9) as Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Malinda Armstrong lunges for the ball in front of forward Trish Kohler (19) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field on Nov. 1, 2023.

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers defender/midfielder Malia Hydes (25) shoots near defender/midfielder Chloe Strohecker (9) as Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Malinda Armstrong lunges for the ball in front of forward Trish Kohler (19) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field on Nov. 1, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

2023 IAAM A girls' soccer semifinal, Notre Dame Prep at Spalding | PHOTOS

See photos of the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal, Notre Dame Prep Blazers at Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers on November 1, 2023.

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers defender/midfielder Malia Hydes (25) shoots near defender/midfielder Chloe Strohecker (9) as Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Malinda Armstrong lunges for the ball in front of forward Trish Kohler (19) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field on Nov. 1, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers teammates gather around midfielder Shea Billmyer (3) who scored a penalty goal against the Notre Dame Prep Blazers. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers forward Ava Forti (29) reacts with teammates, from left, Liv Beckner, Maddie Hecklinger, Trish Kohler and Greyson Tischer (4) after scoring a goal against the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers midfielder Liv Beckner battles Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers midfielder Karrington Gregory (20) to head the ball during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers midfielder Shea Billmyer (3) reacts after scoring a penalty shot goal against the Notre Dame Prep Blazers. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers forward Riley Wills (10) settles the ball in front of Notre Dame Prep Blazers defender Hanna Philips (26) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Lydia Itzoe, left, grabs a loose ball played by Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers forward Audrey Kregelka who gets sandwiched by defender Alissa Armstrong (23) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers forward Trish Kohler (19) heads the ball behind Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers defender/midfielder Maria Cipolla (2). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Lydia Itzoe dives in vain for a penalty shot by Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers midfielder Shea Billmyer which finds the net as NDP forward Maddie Hecklinger, left, and Spalding defender/midfielder Olivia Nardone watch. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep Blazers assistant athletic director/head coach Ashly Walsh watches play against the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers head coach Ashly Kennedy watches the game against the Notre Dame Prep Blazers during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

