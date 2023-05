2023 MIAA A boys lacrosse final, Calvert Hall vs McDonogh | PHOTOS

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15

McDonogh Eagles midfielder Bogue Hahn (3) slips backward, yet manages to maintain ball control as Calvert Hall Cardinals short stick defensive midfielder Donovan Lewis (14) defends during the MIAA-A conference boys' lacrosse championship at Loyola Maryland University's Ridley Field Complex Friday May 19, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)