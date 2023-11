Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13

The Perry Hall Gators walk to the field to battle the Mervo Mustangs during the Class 4A-3A state football semifinal at Perry Hall High's Albert D. Miller Stadium Friday Nov. 24, 2023. The Mustangs kicked the Gators from contention, 6-0, earning a trip to the championship at the Naval Academy. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)