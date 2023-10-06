2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia Prep | PHOTOS

2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia Concordia Prep Saints athlete Keshawn Mister (0) passes during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown of two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia Concordia Prep Saints wide receiver Darian Hill (14) pursues John Carroll Patriots safety Avin Alexandre, who returns an interception during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown of two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots head coach Mark Modetse watches play during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown of two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots' Buddy Moore (57) reacts while Concordia Prep Saints defensive back Jariah Myles applauds a false start call during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown of two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots kicker Aiden Sturm (38) applauds after hitting a field goal against the Concordia Prep Saints during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown of two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots' Avin Alexandre (0) gets dropped by Concordia Prep Saints defensive end Ernest Willor during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown between two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots quarterback Luke Robinson gets dropped at the feet of Concordia Prep Saints lineman Jaden Marine during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown between two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia Concordia Prep Saints running back Geulius Cornish (6) breaks free of John Carroll Patriots' Owen Chesla (27) and Doug Kolb to score a touchdown during an MIAA-B gridiron showdown between two unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia Concordia Prep Saints head coach Joe Battaglia gestures during a gridiron showdown between two MIAA-B conference unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. The Saints (5-1, 3-0) beat John Carroll (3-3, 1-1), 34-9. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots' Oliver Lent (9) pursues Concordia Prep Saints running back Justin Harvey (10) in vain as he sprints for a touchdown during a gridiron showdown between two MIAA-B conference unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. The Saints (5-1, 3-0) beat John Carroll (3-3, 1-1), 34-9. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots quarterback DJ Fronek (12) passes against the Concordia Prep Saints during a gridiron showdown between two MIAA-B conference unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. The Saints (5-1, 3-0) beat John Carroll (3-3, 1-1), 34-9. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2023 MIAA football, John Carroll at Concordia John Carroll Patriots wide receiver Avin Alexandre runs for a touchdown between Concordia Prep Saints defensive back Andre "Dre" Dotson (4) and linebacker Camerin "Cam" Gross during a gridiron showdown between two MIAA-B conference unbeaten teams Friday Oct. 6, 2023. The Saints (5-1, 3-0) beat John Carroll (3-3, 1-1), 34-9. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Originally Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 8:51 pm