Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Edgar, the Baltimore Ravens mascot during the annual Elgard Bowl, a cross-county football rivalry for this week's 2022 Ravens Rise matchup Friday., Oct. 7, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Howard Lions vs Glenelg Gladiators in the 2022 Elgard Bowl, this week's 2022 Ravens Rise matchup.