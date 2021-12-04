Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Douglass-PG vs Milford Mill 2A Football Championship By Kim Hairston Dec 04, 2021 at 8:59 AM Douglass-PG defeats Milford Mill to win 2A State Title 29-14 (Kim Hairston) Next Gallery PHOTOS Mervo vs. Dundalk: 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship football game | PHOTOS Advertisement High School sports High School sports Dunbar Poets beat Lackey Chargers football | PHOTOS The Dunbar Poets beat the Lackey Chargers, 50-17, in a state semi-final football game in Baltimore on Saturday, November 27. By Ulysses Muñoz Nov 27, 2021 2021 MPSSAA Class 2A football semi: Douglass PG at Oakland Mills Loyola beats Calvert Hall in the 101st annual Turkey Bowl | PHOTOS Calvert Hall wins MIAA State Championship | PHOTOS Harford Tech boys soccer loses 2A state championship | PHOTOS C. Milton Wright vs. J.M. Bennett boys state 3A soccer championship | PHOTOS Fall 2021 Baltimore-area National Signing Day | PHOTOS MPSSAA Girls & Boys Cross Country Championships | PHOTOS Advertisement