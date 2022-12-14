Advertisement
High School sports
Carroll County High School Sports
Carroll County 2022-23 high school wrestling preview: Teams chasing South Carroll and its trio of state champs
Four Carroll County wrestlers return to defend their individual state titles, including three South Carroll grapplers aiming for their third, while the Cavaliers, last season's Class 1A state dual-meet champion, eye a second straight crown.
●
High School sports
In front of Maryland’s Brenda Frese, No. 1 McDonogh girls basketball rolls to 63-39 win over Mount Carmel
With about a half-dozen women’s college basketball coaches in attendance, including Maryland’s Brenda Frese, top-ranked McDonogh’s Autumn Fleary and Makaela Quimby each had an impressive performance.
●
High School sports
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Dec. 14.
●
High School sports
No. 2 St. Frances boys basketball beats St. Maria Goretti, 71-63, behind Jahnathan Lamothe, Carlton Carrington
Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Carlton Carrington added 21 points as the host Panthers claimed a 71-63 win over the Gaels in Baltimore Catholic League play.
●
The Aegis Sports
Concordia Prep’s girls basketball team took advantage of early second and third chance scoring opportunities Wednesday leading to an 42-29 win over host John Carroll.
●
Photos
Goretti plays St. Frances in boys basketball.
High School sports
Broadneck's girls took first place at the District V Challenge on Wednesday, as Anne Arundel County athletes finally got the chance to compete in a true indoor meet.
●
High School sports
Mercy forward Payton Schenning headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls soccer All-Metro teams as Player of the Year
Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls soccer teams for the 2022 season.
●
High School sports
Anne Arundel 2022-23 indoor track and field preview: For first true season in two years, several teams vying for top spots
Indoor track and field is set for a normal season after losing the 2020-21 season to the pandemic, and the availability of venues severely altering last season.
●