Former Kissimmee Liberty star Lamar Patterson dies after train collision in Maryland

Former Kissimmee Liberty star receiver/cornerback Lamar Patterson, 17, died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a light-rail train in suburban Baltimore.
Sources close to the family told the Orlando Sentinel that Patterson was running late for school and tried to beat a Maryland Transit Administration light rail train through an intersection in Linthicum, Maryland. The crash happened at 9 a.m.
An investigation and witness accounts revealed that the automatic roadway gates were lowering to block traffic, and the attached red flashing signals were activated. Patterson’s Honda Accord did not stop for the lowering gates and continued to drive, causing the light rail train to strike the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown if there were passengers in the vehicle. The train, which did not derail, had no passengers and the conductor was uninjured.
Patterson, who transferred to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore following a standout freshman season at Liberty, is the second St. Frances and former Central Florida football player to pass away in the past nine months.
Former Ocoee star Aaron Wilson, 17, died in April after a battle with brain cancer. Due to COVID-19. Wilson never played at St. Frances, but was a student at the private Baltimore school. Wilson likely would have signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football Wednesday, the Class of 2022 National Signing Day.
Patterson, though he was Wilson’s age, reclassified to the Class of 2023 because of COVID-19 and also because he broke his foot and lost another season.
“Lamar was one of the reasons Aaron went to St. Frances,” Aaron’s father, Art Wilson, said Thursday to the Sentinel. He said the two were friends from playing little league football against each other.
Former Liberty head coach Brandon Pennington coached Patterson during his one year with the Flames, who went 9-2 that season and just missed the playoffs. Osceola senior Ja’Randy Swint also was on that team.
Pennington found it difficult to hold back tears while talking about Patterson on Thursday.
“It’s been like this since yesterday,” Pennington said of his emotions. “I’m all right for a while and then ... the first time it really got to me, I explained to my little girl what happened and she said, ‘Are you going to go to his funeral?’
“I thought [expletive] I have to go to Lamar’s funeral. That just broke me up. That was the first thing that really kind of broke it loose on me ... but it is what it is. I’d rather cry about him than not.”
After an impressive freshman season at Liberty in 2018, Patterson decided to transfer to St. Frances. That’s where he got his name on the recruiting map. Upon his passing Wednesday, Patterson had scholarship offers from 16 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Michigan, Arizona State, Penn State, Ole Miss. Tennessee and Pittsburgh.
This past weekend he attended junior day at Penn State.
It was difficult for Pennington to see Patterson leave, but he also knew he couldn’t be selfish about the player’s decision.
“I was working lunch duty at Liberty when Lamar came up and told me he was going to go to St. Frances,” Pennington said. “I was upset with him a little bit because you hate to lose a great kid and a great player like that.
“But later on I told him, ‘You know, Lamar, I hate saying it, but that’s probably what you should do. You’re going to get more exposure there. You’re going to get better offers there. They’re going to do more for you at that private school than I could ever do for you here at Liberty.”
Pennington said what he’ll remember most about Patterson, however, wasn’t his football skills.
“He had this million-dollar smile. This 1,000-watt smile and he could throw it on you at a moment’s notice, this huge grin and that’s what I’ll miss the most,” Pennington said.
He loved to play little tricks on his coach.
“I remember after he went to St. Frances he would come home and kind of sneak on campus and come see me,” Pennington recalled. “And I’d be up in the front of my classroom drawing a play [on the board] or talking about a play or whatever, and I turn around to go to my seat and there’s Lamar, sitting there in my seat with that great big grin on his face. That’s the stuff I will miss the most.”
His skills also stood out, and Patterson knew it, so he had a self-confidence to go along with his talent.
“It was funny, he walked in the door at Liberty and told me he was going to start on varsity, and I was like, ‘This kid, running his mouth’,“ Pennington laughed. “Then it took like five snaps and I was like, ‘Holy smokes, he might be the best kid in our program.’
“He did have a little bit of that cockiness to him, but the great ones kind of have to, to maintain that level of belief in themselves.”
His name still sits in the Liberty record book, credited with the longest interception return ― a 102-yard pick-6 against Lake Region.
“It’s a crying shame. He had so much potential and he had worked so hard,” Pennington said. “He was so close to achieving that dream.”