Hereford lacrosse midfielder George White balances workload, workouts

“I was the last person after tryouts that he [former Hereford lacrosse coach Sal Picataggi] talked to and he told me, ‘We’re going to keep you. I see that you were putting in work,’ and that was the only thing that kind of kept me motivated and on the team,” White said. “It was a lot of work. My current head coach [Kyle Leppert] saw that this year and that’s why [I became] this leader on the team because he realizes that I will put in that work for anyone that I play for.”