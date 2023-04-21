Glenelg girls lacrosse senior Isa Torres had to relearn how to walk before she could lead the No. 7 Gladiators

Glenelg girls lacrosse senior midfielder Isa Torres’ speed and athleticism are unmistakable. You wouldn’t know how much she had to overcome to get back to that level.

Torres is no stranger to dealing with sports-related injuries, playing sparingly during her sophomore season because of a wrist issue. She then faced her most daunting challenge yet, missing a majority of her junior campaign after being diagnosed in January 2022 with Grade 4 stress fractures in both shins, which prevented her from being able to walk. Grade 4 stress fractures, considered the most severe, often include bone fractures and can prevent some athletes from returning to their sport for more than 31 weeks, according to the National Institute of Health.

She also struggled with an iron deficiency, which made running challenging. But the Virginia Tech commit is back on the field and off to a strong start as a senior leader for the Gladiators. She entered Thursday’s contest against Wilde Lake with a team-high 31 goals to go with seven assists and 59 draw controls through nine games.

In her journey of recovery, Torres took away a valuable lesson.

“I learned to appreciate what I have,” Torres said. “You don’t know what you have until you lose it. I lost the ability to walk normal. I had a boot on one foot and I had to deal with no boot on the other foot because I couldn’t have two and I didn’t want to be in a wheelchair. After losing the ability to walk, I then I had to retrain myself how to run, and I just learned to appreciate what I have and not take it for granted.”

At the beginning of the rehabilitation process, Torres could only sit and ice her shins, which she described as miserable. She began working with physical therapist Tim Stone at True Sports, who helped her slowly regain strength in her shins through a variety of exercises. Through that gradual process, however, Torres remained on the sideline to support her teammates, often acting as another coach.

“You really couldn’t replace her,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “In particular, last year when she wasn’t in there, her experience on the draw and her experience being able to help on the draw circle with Maura Murphy, who was already so good, [was invaluable]. They could then communicate and talk a language on the draw that I couldn’t even go into. That experience and for her to be able to work with the other draw girls on our team and ramp them up, it’s such a huge part of the game.”

Torres returned to the gym six months after her diagnosis, working with Tyler Ackerman at the Performance Barn Physical Training in Woodbine. With Stone, Torres primarily focused on regaining strength and mobility, but her work with Ackerman focused more on weightlifting and running. However, she essentially had to start from scratch as she was unable to jump and do squats and other intensive workouts. While the physical aspect of the recovery process proved challenging, the mental side also required work. Through those times, Torres leaned on teammates, coaches and family for support.

“Before I got hurt, I was super mentally strong,” she said. “You improve your game when you’re mentally strong, and I knew I needed that. I used to read books and watch videos about mental toughness. Then I got hurt and it all went away. Confidence, strength, everything, I felt so weak. [Teammate] Kamryn Henson helped me out so much. She told me, ‘You could do it, you can get back to where you were.’ My friends and family told me the same. Then at some point, I just relied on myself and I said, ‘I know what I can be, I just have to get back to there.’”

Torres was finally able to return to action last year for the final five games of the regular season. However, she could only play in limited spurts and did not play an entire game until the playoffs. Even then, she experienced pain and wasn’t playing at 100%.

During the offseason, Torres continued weightlifting throughout the summer and winter. Her fall was spent doing cardio work. She started cycling in September and added short jogs and then sprints in November. Torres started long-distance running in January and began practicing dodging and preparing for the running tests for tryouts.

By the start of the season in March, she was back at the Gladiators’ opening practice, and it didn’t take long for the dynamic midfielder to make an impact. She scored six goals and added three assists in a 13-10 season-opening win over Severna Park, last year’s Class 3A state runner-up.

Glenelg senior midfielder Isa Torres breaks toward the net in the first half of a game Tuesday against Marriotts Ridge. The Gladiators beat the Mustangs, 7-5, in a matchup of two of Howard County's top teams. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“You could see it in practice, her effort going through practice and pushing through run tests, saying ‘OK this is going to be the breakout year that she’s been looking for,’” Pagnotta said. “At the same time, if I see any limp or any signs of fatigue, we’ll back her off and she’ll play attack. She’ll come out of the game and come out of practice. It’s really about just trying to manage those issues.”

Despite Torres returning back to full health, she still experiences pain at times and wonders, “Can I walk again?”

Back on the field and performing at a high level, Torres often thinks about her support system who helped her along the way, including her older sister Jocelyn, who she’ll be joining at Virginia Tech next season.

“I would say I’m very independent, I like to say that I can do it myself,” Torres said. “I learned that that’s not always true. You can rely on other people, which doesn’t make you weak. It honestly makes you stronger because you have people that care about you. I learned that you don’t always have to do it yourself. There are always people that are going to be there for you, so even though mental toughness is good to have in the game and outside the field too, there are people there who love you and you can rely on them. They’ll help you and it will make you 10 times stronger.”