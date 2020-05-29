‘It’s just about friendships': Howard lacrosse’s Tyler Guerke continues work with Best Buddies club through coronavirus pandemic

“He’s just one of those kids who every time you see him in the hallway, he’s got a big smile on his face. He has that positive persona, and he carries himself with a smile,” said Creighton, who teaches physical education at Howard and had Tyler in his strength and condition class this past year. “Doing these things in the school with Best Buddies, he does it without parading around about it. He does it because it’s something he likes to do and wants to do.”