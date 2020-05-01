Joppatowne’s Jacob McElroy adapts, plays on for love of lacrosse

“He’s a competitor. He just wants to get out there and play and his teammates know that, he’s a leader that way. He’s not loud or flashy about it, he just does it,” the coach said about his son. “He essentially plays one-handed and though his skills are solid, he always wants to get better. Not having the use of his right arm isn’t going to stop him. Teammates look to him because he knows the game and he has succeeded despite his condition.”